Blue Devil men bring home awards as Hahn named MCAC South Coach of the Year

Published 2:47 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team racked up a few conference awards as it aims to make a run at its first ever national tournament berth at the Regional Tournament in Anoka this weekend.

RCC’s Derek Hahn was named coach of the year for the MCAC South as the Blue Devils went 26-1 overall and 14-0 in the MCAC South. RCC is the top seed in the Region XIII Tournament.

RCC’s Lajarrion Spinks and Cleveland Bedgood were named to the All-MCAC Team and All-MCAC South Team. Malik Cooper was named to the All-MCAC Southern Division Team.

