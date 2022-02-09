Blooming Prairie girls basketball team tops Rockets

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Randolph (4-10 overall) 51-37 on senior night in BP Tuesday.

Chloe McCarthy a career-high eight points for the Awesome Blossoms.

Senior Emily Miller, who tore her ACL on Dec. 28 and recently had surgery, scored the first two points of the game for BP (10-5 overall).

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 24; Anna Pauly, 8; Chloe McCarthy, 8; Macy Lembke, 4; Shawntee Snyder, 3; Emily Miller, 2; Addison Doocy, 2