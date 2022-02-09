Blooming Prairie girls basketball team tops Rockets

Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Randolph (4-10 overall) 51-37 on senior night in BP Tuesday.

Chloe McCarthy a career-high eight points for the Awesome Blossoms.

Senior Emily Miller, who tore her ACL on Dec. 28 and recently had surgery, scored the first two points of the game for BP (10-5 overall).

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 24; Anna Pauly, 8; Chloe McCarthy, 8; Macy Lembke, 4; Shawntee Snyder, 3; Emily Miller, 2; Addison Doocy, 2

More RSS General

Rockets top Packer boys hockey team

Watson hits 1,000 as Vikings win Gopher East

Rogne’s big night lifts LP to a win over Cardinals

Wednesday morning fire claims barn, milking shed near Rose Creek

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections