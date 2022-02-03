Bernice E. Goskesen, 92

Bernice Elaine Goskesen, 92, of Austin, Minnesota passed away Monday, February 1, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea.

Bernice was born January 4, 1930, in Hayfield, Minnesota to Walter and Harriet (Gifford) Baumgartner, the oldest daughter in a family of thirteen. Around the age of fourteen a pen pal relationship developed between her and a handsome Navy Sailor. Letters sailed across the seas for the next two years until Bernice and Quentin Goskesen laid eyes on each other for the first time when she was 16; they eloped later that year on November 27, 1946, in Mason City, Iowa. Kept in a box for the past seventy years are the pen filled lines of a beautiful love story that resulted in six children, fifteen grandchildren and countless great and great-great grandchildren. All because two people fell in love.

A team from the beginning, Quentin and Bernice partnered together to bring joy to their loved ones. While Bernice cross-stitched, Quentin created frames and timeless keepsakes were made. They loved their family traditions: spending each week of Quentin’s birthday up north at the cabin, watching the children play in the water. They enjoyed their fishing adventures, the Minnesota Twins while working through word finds and serving cookies and treats to visitors.

Being a caretaker was incredibly important to Bernice. While raising their six children, Bernice worked in cafés and was a nursing assistant at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home for 20 years. During her time as a resident at St. John’s, Bernice was known for taking care of her fellow residents, making beds, tending to their needs, and ensuring that everyone was comfy and warm.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin; parents; daughter, Anne Cook; grandsons, William Kilgore and Wade Cook; brothers, Walter Jr. Willard, Lanny, Lowell and Laverne Baumgartner; and sister, Eleanor Grass.

Bernice is survived by her children: Karen Bell of Albert Lea, Nada (Daryl) Kilgore of Tucson, Arizona, Lyle (Laraine) Goskesen of Austin, Roger (Peggy) Goskesen of Hartland, Minnesota and Dayle (Renae) Goskesen of Austin; 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; siblings: Darrell Baumgartner, Emerson (Lois) Baumgartner, Judy (Eugene) Ziesie, Cheryl (Ken) Stevenson, Arlene (Pete) Olson, Arla (Larry) Rasmussen, Ardella (Tim) Chadlek; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 4th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.