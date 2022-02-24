Austin swimmers compete in Section 1A prelims

The Austin boys swimming and diving team competed in the Section 1A preliminaries in Rochester Wednesday night.

Austin’s Kenny Cabeen took first in the 100-yard freestyle preliminaries.

“The boys swam spectacularly for the most part,” Austin head coach Ryan Kelly said. “We have some things to clean up for finals, but we are in some good places for our young Austin team.”

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (seventh, 1:45.63)

200-freestyle: Matthew Grush (12th, 1:55.89); Zach Evenson (13th, 1:55.96); Noah Holt (28th, 2:10.27)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (fourth, 2:06.46); Lucas Myers (11th, 2:16.67)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (sixth, 22.95); Kyle Mayer (21st, 25.07); Jackson Hilkin (35th, 29.33)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (eighth, 56.66)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 48.98); Matthew Grush (16th, 52.78); Carter Holt (20th, 55.24)

500-freestyle: Lucas Myers (14th, 5:30.59); Hunter Peters (20th, 5:50.64); Noah Holt (24th, 5:58.14)

200-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush, Kenny Cabeen (third, 1:32.44)

100-backstroke: Jackson Barry (10th, 1:06.97); Joey Hilkin (13th, 1:09.21); Carter Holt (16th, 1:11.15)

400-freestyle relay: Lucas Myers, Kyle Mayer, Zach Evenson, Matthew Grush (sixth, 3:42.37)