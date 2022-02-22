Austin, Lyle residents sent to hospital after storm related crashes

An Austin man and a pair of people from Lyle suffered non-life threatening injuries in separate accidents Monday night, a direct result of the system impacting the area, which brought snow and ice to the region.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at around 5:43 p.m. Monday night, Abigail Marie Quelle, 21, and Caleb Roy Quelle, 20, both of Lyle, were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when the Ford Taurus driven by Abigail, lost control and rolled into the median.

Both were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded.

Later in the evening, at around 9:50 p.m., Paw Ku, 35 and driving a Nissan Rogue, was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 through rural Freeborn County when he lost control and rolled into the ditch.

State Patrol reported that he was also transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Albert Lea.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Cottage Grove Fire Department responded.

Roads were snow and ice covered as freezing rain first moved through the region Monday evening, shifting to snow later in the evening.

Our area is currently under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. tonight with daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of snow possible.