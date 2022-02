A trio of Austin gymnasts competed in the Minnesota Class A State Gymnastics Meet in Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul Monday.

Freshman Kiki Rodriguez of Austin took 20th in floor with a score of 9.1875 and freshman Reese Norton took 39th in floor with a score of 9.0875.

Austin junior Hannah Fritz took 41st in beam with an 8.1500 and she was 44th in vault with an 8.550.