Austin grads find success in the pool

Multiple Austin grads had big performances in the pool at the collegiate level over the weekend as Austin grads Logan Kelly and Rafe Dolan Peterson highlighted the action at the Horizon League Championships in Indianapolis.

Kelly had a big day for IUPUI as he won the 200-breaststroke with a meet record time of 1:55.16 and he took third place with a time of 2:59.75 with the 400-relay team.

Dolan Peterson finished 11th in the 100-yard freestyle for UW-Green Bay at the Horizon League Championships Saturday.

Austin grad Molly Sheehan competed in the second half of the WIAC Championships last weekend for UW-Eau Claire.

Sheehan took third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.24.

Austin grad Isaac Christopherson was on the Luther College 400-freestyle relay team that took second with a time of 3:16.14 at the American Rivers Conference Invitational recently.

Christopherson also took third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:55.91 and he was on the first place 800-yard freestyle relay team that finished with a time of 7:11.90.

The meet was the final college swim meet for Christopherson in his career.