Arnold J. Patzer, 84, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Comforcare Good Samaritan Center in Austin.

Arnold John Patzer was born March 20, 1937 at Stickney, South Dakota to Henry and Herminie (Wenzel) Patzer. He married Mary Wigant in 1954 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They made their home in Minneapolis, Minnesota where they raised three children and Arnold worked installing carpet. He later was a craftsman for a commercial custom cabinet company until he retired.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Patzer in 1998, brother, Lawrence Patzer, and sisters, Agnes Lewis, Gladys Njos, Violet Kostk and Josephine Patzer.

He is survived by his sons, Shane (Nancy) Patzer, and Hiram Patzer; daughter: Martha; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake, Minnesota.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.