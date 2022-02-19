APS Column: Banfield’s Pennies for Pink coin drive

By Jeff Roland

Banfield Elementary Principal

Banfield Elementary School will be taking part in Austin’s annual Paint the Town Pink initiative by having our student council sponsor a Pennies for Pink coin drive. The coin drive will run from Feb.21-25, with all donations going to Paint the Town Pink.

This year, our Student Council has set a building wide goal of raising $2,500 via donations, the coin drive, and other fundraising activities. The council will also sell Honor Ribbons for $1 each. Honor Ribbons serve as a tribute or memory of someone who has been affected by cancer. These ribbons will be displayed in Banfield’s main entryway for all to see.

Student Council members will promote, collect, count, and tally the donations daily along with reporting back to the student population the daily amount collected and our progress towards reaching or exceeding our goal. Student Council members wanted me to convey to the Herald readers that anyone can contribute, and it does not have to be just pennies — they will take all coins and paper money as well!

You can stop by Banfield anytime during the school day to donate, and any amount would be greatly appreciated.

Pennies for Pink is a great service project for elementary-aged students to get involved in. Cancer touches a lot of our lives, and our students are doing something positive in their community to address the need for further research. We’d like to thank our Banfield families for their continued support of their students as they become active citizens in our community.