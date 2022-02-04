Applications open for the Institute’s SURE Intern program

The application process of The Hormel Institute’s Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) Internship program is now open.

Internships are paid for 40 hours a week for 10 weeks from May 31 to Aug. 5. Applicant preference is given to those students entering their junior or senior year of undergraduate studies, but all undergraduates are encouraged to apply.

Application deadline is Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Students are selected for the SURE internship program based on their high level of academic achievement, recommendations from academic leaders, college majors, and plans to pursue careers in science-related fields. In addition to working in the labs, students can also participate in weekly professional development courses. At the end of the summer, students participate in a presentation and poster session highlighting their work and what they learned over the summer.

The Institute gives students the opportunity to work with scientists in their labs on biomedical research projects. This unique experience helps students expand their knowledge of basic research, as well as gain firsthand experience learning about equipment and techniques that are generally not available in undergraduate academic programs.

Apply online here.