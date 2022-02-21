Annette R. Capaul, 52

Annette R. Capaul, age 52, of Lake Mills, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Mayo Health Systems – Methodist Hospital in Rochester. Annette Rae Chose was born on November 18, 1969, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Robert and Cheryl (Steele) Chose. She graduated from Lyle High School in 1988. Annette worked in healthcare most of her life. She was an amazing person and loved by all who knew her. Annette is someone who had the ability to blend into a room silently. A beauty – if you weren’t paying attention, you would miss it. When you noticed that beauty you would wonder to yourself how on earth you could miss someone so beautiful. Her presence alone brought comfort to those around her. She was someone you could count on, and you would feel safe around her. Annette was lighthearted and fun. She was an artist; this was one of her hidden talents that she was very gifted with. Annette also had a special way with animals, she always seemed to know what they needed, and she understood them. This carried over into her life’s work; the individuals Annette served loved her. She had a gift for working with them and bringing them comfort in times of need. She supported her coworkers and brought smiles to their faces every day. They loved her deeply. Annette was someone you wanted in your life and in your corner. She was strong and courageous, gentle, and kind. She will be missed deeply and forever a part of our lives.

Annette is survived by her mother, Cheryl (Al) Plotts; brothers, Ryan Chose and Dana Plotts; partner, Bryson Fontaine; friend, Patty Binger; nieces, Hope, Abbi, and Hannah; nephews, Lukes and Seth; many other friends and relatives; and her Pomeranians, Charlie and Willy. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Chose; and best friend, Jerry Roethler.

The graveside service for Annette will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.