Adams Community Development Planning joins with University of Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality

The City of Adams and area residents have engaged the University of Minnesota Extension, Center for Community Vitality to facilitate the design of a community economic development plan.

The University of Minnesota, Center for Community Vitality helps Minnesotans to strengthen the social, civic, economic and technological capacity of their communities. They help create vibrant communities and enhance skills and knowledge in economics, leadership and civic engagement and tourism in rural Minnesota.

To begin the process, a forum will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Southland School building to gather input from area residents. Anyone living, working, going to school, or shopping in the Adams area is welcome and encouraged to come.

This community forum is outlined as follows:

Who Are We?

Facilitated by Jennifer Hawkins, an extension educator for the Community Economics Services at the University of Minnesota Extension, the forum will begin with an overview of rural community statistics done by the University of Minnesota Extension. They have a crucial understanding of what makes communities welcoming, economically vibrant, and well-led through over 100 economic analyses of local Minnesota communities and 25 community-ran learning groups.

The next portion of the forum is asset mapping for the Adams area. Asset mapping provides information about the strengths and resources of a community and can help uncover solutions. Once community strengths and resources are inventoried and depicted in a map, Adams will be able to easily think about building on its assets and addressing community needs. Assets can include:

1. The capacities and abilities of community members.

2. A physical structure or place, such as a school, hospital, church, library, recreation center, social club, etc.

3. A business that provides jobs and supports the local economy.

4. Associations of citizens, such as a Neighborhood Watch or a Parent Teacher Association.

5. Local private, public, and nonprofit institutions or organizations.

Where Could We Go?

The next portion of the forum will be envisioning the future of Adams. Imagine Adams as a thriving community where one works, eats, drinks, shops and plays. What does that look like? Forum attendees will brainstorm and share ideas in small focus groups.

Where Do We Want to Go?

In this section of the forum, area Adams residents will discuss all ideas and prioritize them, creating a roadmap to their future.

What Are Next Steps?

The last part of the forum involves information about the next steps in the process of the community development plan for the Adams area.

All area residents are encouraged to attend and add his/her input to the growth and vitality of the Adams area. For more information, contact Angela Himebaugh, 507-438-1566, angela.himebaugh@gmail.com; Lynnette Offen Gerber, 612-619-0660, lmoffen@hotmail.com; or Jake Goodale, 1-507-582-3601, jgoodale@adamsmn.com.

