Adams area residents to partner with the U of M Extension for Community Development Planning

The City of Adams and area residents have engaged the University of Minnesota Extension to facilitate the design of a community economic development plan for the Adams area.

The steering committee, which includes city staff and local residents, will be hosting a public meeting for interested community members to share their insights and ideas related to community economic development in Adams. This meeting will include sharing of community vitality data from the University of Minnesota Extension, documenting the area’s current assets, discussing its ideal future, and brainstorming activities to move toward that ideal future.

The steering committee, with support from Extension staff, will then synthesize the input from the community forum and create a road map for activating key priorities and immediate next steps.

The community development forum will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Southland Public Schools, located at 200 Water Street, Adams. This is a change in location from previous publications.

Area residents are encouraged to attend and add their input to the growth and vitality of the Adams area. For more information, contact Angela Himebaugh, 507-438-1566 (cell), angela.himebaugh@gmail.com; Lynnette Offen Gerber, 612-619-0660, lmoffen@hotmail.com; or Jake Goodale, (507) 582-3601, jgoodale@adamsmn.com.

