A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery Show at the Hormel Historic Home

Photos from last year’s show at the Hormel Historic Home. Photo by Angie Perry, Matchbox Children's Theatre

Go back in time on Friday, Feb. 4 to experience a show from the Golden Age of Radio.

A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery Show will be in  person and tickets are limited.

The show centers around Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth as he enlists the help of Dr. Watson to reclaim incriminating photographic evidence of a king’s past  relationship. Holmes finds himself faced with a puzzle he cannot solve — his own feelings for the very woman he’s investigating, Irene Adler. He admires her  for her wit and cunning, but do his feelings run deeper even as he’s hired by the king  to retrieve the photo from her possession?

Two ticket options include: VIP Seating (includes one drink ticket) or general  admission -— and child care is also available (onsite in the Atrium).

Tickets available  online www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets or by calling the Hormel Historic  Home at 507-433-4243. Tickets will be available at the door, but advance purchase  is recommended to assist with seating arrangement.

The Hormel Historic Home and Matchbox Children’s Theatre partnered to bring this  theatrical experience to life.

Event: A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery Show

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $15 VIP Seating, $10 General Admission, $5 Child Care (per child) Where to Buy Tickets: www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets or calling 507- 433-4243 or by calling 507-433-4243. Tickets will be available at the door, but  advance ticket purchase is preferred.

A link to the “A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery Show” Facebook  Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/436677754767929

