A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery Show at the Hormel Historic Home

Go back in time on Friday, Feb. 4 to experience a show from the Golden Age of Radio.

A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery Show will be in person and tickets are limited.

The show centers around Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth as he enlists the help of Dr. Watson to reclaim incriminating photographic evidence of a king’s past relationship. Holmes finds himself faced with a puzzle he cannot solve — his own feelings for the very woman he’s investigating, Irene Adler. He admires her for her wit and cunning, but do his feelings run deeper even as he’s hired by the king to retrieve the photo from her possession?

Two ticket options include: VIP Seating (includes one drink ticket) or general admission -— and child care is also available (onsite in the Atrium).

Tickets available online www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets or by calling the Hormel Historic Home at 507-433-4243. Tickets will be available at the door, but advance purchase is recommended to assist with seating arrangement.

The Hormel Historic Home and Matchbox Children’s Theatre partnered to bring this theatrical experience to life.

Event: A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery Show

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $15 VIP Seating, $10 General Admission, $5 Child Care (per child) Where to Buy Tickets: www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets or calling 507- 433-4243 or by calling 507-433-4243. Tickets will be available at the door, but advance ticket purchase is preferred.

A link to the “A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery Show” Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/436677754767929