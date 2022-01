The Austin wrestling team took fourth place out of 14 teams at the Cannon Falls Invite Saturday.

Lathan Wilson took first for the Packers, Por Htoo was second, Joel Thwang, Mark Tamke, Sam Oelfke, Brenan Winkels and Mason Callahan all took third and Ryan Clark took fifth.

The Packers finished with a team score of 115.5 and Byron took first with a score of 161.