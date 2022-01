The Hayfield girls basketball team won its 13th straight game when it beat Triton 70-38 on the road Friday.

Kristen Watson paced the Vikings (13-0 overall) with 32 points.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 32; Aine Stasko, 15; Josanne Tempel, 7; Ava Carney, 6; McKenna Chick, 5; Chelsea Christopherson, 5