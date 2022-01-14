Vikings light it up from the three-point line to beat Rockets

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Randolph (5-7 overall) 58-45 in Randolph Thursday.

The Vikings (13-1 overall) hit seven threes in the first half to take a nine-point lead into the break.

Isaac Matti, who scored 22 points, and Ethan Pack, who had 15, combined to go 9-for-18 on three-pointers.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 22; Ethan Pack, 15; Easton Fritcher, 15; Zander Jacobson, 2; Karver Heydt, 2; Isaac Watson, 2