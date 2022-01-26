Viking girls come back to beat BP and win 18th straight game

The Hayfield girls basketball team came back to beat Blooming Prairie 40-38 in BP Tuesday.

Natalie Beaver scored the game-winner for Hayfield with 15 seconds left.

The Vikings (18-0 overall) trailed by six with four minutes left in the game, when they put together an 8-0 burst.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 19; Natalie Beaver, 14; Chelsea Christopherson, 4; Aine Stasko, 3

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 15; Macy Lembke, 5; Haven Carlson, 4; Anna Pauly, 4; Addison Doocy, 2