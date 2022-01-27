Thomas Eugene Wood

Thomas E. Wood passed away unexpectedly January 23, 2022, from natural causes. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Tom grew up in Austin, Minn. He played tennis for the Austin Packers in high school and enjoyed teaching the sport to his children later in life. He held degrees in mechanical and chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota and was a dedicated Gopher fan his entire life. He spent most of his adult life in Woodbury, Minn.

He was passionate about many things, including traveling, nature, writing, gardening and model trains. He loved telling stories and listening to the stories of others. He was always so generous and willing to help everyone: family, friends or even complete strangers.

One of his favorite titles was “Coach Tom,” as he coached soccer for his kids and grandkids. He believed that every kid had potential and spent time helping them improve. He was always willing to help with math and science homework, and had many little songs he liked to make up and sing for his kids. He doted on his grandkids, often bringing them Minion snacks and merchandise (from Despicable Me) and loading them up on cookies whenever they visited. He also enjoyed taking them on nature walks to collect stones for rock tumbling and could name almost every flower and weed (if one stumped him, they would look it up when they returned). His sense of humor and quirks have been passed down to the next generations.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elizabeth (née Helmbrecht). He is survived by his brother, Roy (Kristin); sisters, Susan Browne (Gary) and Mary Swenson (Bob); daughters, Rhiannon Wichman (Ryan) and Megan Beck (Blaine); sons, David Terrell and Alec Wood; grandchildren, Madison Keith, Morgan, Maelyn & Mason Wichman, Gemma Terrell-Marchini, and Lila, Louie & Owen Beck; and by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be planned for spring or summer. All will be welcome; if you would like an invitation, please send your name & address to WoodFamily1957@gmail.com.