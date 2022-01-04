Thomas Edward Phelps, 52

Thomas Edward Phelps, age 52, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 16, 1969, in Portsmouth, Virginia to Robert Phelps and Brenda (Warren) Kampman. He attended Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, Virginia and graduated from Indian River High School in Chesapeake, Virginia in 1987. Thomas attended Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes. Thomas filled his free time reading many books. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Brenda Kampman of Chesapeake, Virginia; father, Robert C. Phelps of Hampton, Virginia; son, Joseph Edward Harvey of Florence, Mississippi; daughter, Almeda Wagoner-Phelps, Sargent, MN; sister, Rebecca Hollis of Windsor, Virginia; and 3 nieces. He is preceded in death by son, Joshua Champ Phelps.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.