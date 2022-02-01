Southland girls start strong, but can’t finish in Kingsland

The Southland girls basketball team started strong, but fell short in a 59-51 loss to the Knights (14-7 overall) in Kingsland Monday.

The game was tied with four minutes to go after the Rebels (6-12 overall) had led 33-24 at the half.

“The first half was the best half we played all year. We just ran out of gas at the end,” Southland head coach Dean Bendtsen said.

Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 22; Breeley Galle, 8; Katelyn McCabe, 7; Bria Nelson, 7; Olivia Matheis, 5; Aubrie Schneider, 2