Southland girls start strong, but can’t finish in Kingsland
Published 9:27 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
The Southland girls basketball team started strong, but fell short in a 59-51 loss to the Knights (14-7 overall) in Kingsland Monday.
The game was tied with four minutes to go after the Rebels (6-12 overall) had led 33-24 at the half.
“The first half was the best half we played all year. We just ran out of gas at the end,” Southland head coach Dean Bendtsen said.
Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 22; Breeley Galle, 8; Katelyn McCabe, 7; Bria Nelson, 7; Olivia Matheis, 5; Aubrie Schneider, 2