A system moving into the area Friday could bring up to 10 inches of snow to round out the week.

According to the National Weather Service, the area could see 3 to 7 inches of snow during the day Friday with another 1 to 3 inches possible Friday night.

No warning or watch has been placed on our area as of Thursday morning.

A high of 24 is predicted with a low of 4 and a wind chill value of -6.