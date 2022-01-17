Rough second period dooms Bruins in St. Cloud
Published 2:49 pm Monday, January 17, 2022
The Austin Bruins allowed five second period goals as it lost to St. Cloud Norseman (16-13-0-1 overall) 5-4 in St. Cloud Saturday.
Anthony Menghini scored two third period goals for the Bruins (20-12-1-2 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 1 3 — 4
St. Cloud 0 5 0 — 5
First period
No scoring
Second period
(SC) Evan Murr (Hunter Hanson, Blake Mesenburg) 5:35
(SC) Mesenburg (Blake Perbix, Ryan O’Neill) (power play) 6:52
(SC) Mesenburg (Perbix, O’Neill) (power play) 9:40
(A) Walter Zacher (Ocean Wallace, John Larkin) 14:53
(SC) Blake Mesenburg (O’Neill, Christopher Lynch) 16:29
(SC) Nik Hong (Perbix, Broten Sabo) 17:03
Third period
(A) Nick Catalano (Braidan Simmons-Fischer, Austin Salani) 4:26
(A) Anthony Menghini (Nick Catalano, Jack Malinski) (power play) 6:39
(A) Menghini (Simmons-Fischer, Catalano) (power play) 15:20
Shots: Austin — 18; SC — 28
Power plays: Austin — 0-for-2; SC — 0-for-2