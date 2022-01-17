Rough second period dooms Bruins in St. Cloud

The Austin Bruins allowed five second period goals as it lost to St. Cloud Norseman (16-13-0-1 overall) 5-4 in St. Cloud Saturday.

Anthony Menghini scored two third period goals for the Bruins (20-12-1-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 3 — 4

St. Cloud 0 5 0 — 5

First period

No scoring

Second period

(SC) Evan Murr (Hunter Hanson, Blake Mesenburg) 5:35

(SC) Mesenburg (Blake Perbix, Ryan O’Neill) (power play) 6:52

(SC) Mesenburg (Perbix, O’Neill) (power play) 9:40

(A) Walter Zacher (Ocean Wallace, John Larkin) 14:53

(SC) Blake Mesenburg (O’Neill, Christopher Lynch) 16:29

(SC) Nik Hong (Perbix, Broten Sabo) 17:03

Third period

(A) Nick Catalano (Braidan Simmons-Fischer, Austin Salani) 4:26

(A) Anthony Menghini (Nick Catalano, Jack Malinski) (power play) 6:39

(A) Menghini (Simmons-Fischer, Catalano) (power play) 15:20

Shots: Austin — 18; SC — 28

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-2; SC — 0-for-2