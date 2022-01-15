RoseMary King, 82

RoseMary King, age 82, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. RoseMary was born in Johnsburg, Minnesota, to Joseph and Julia (Kresbach) Heimer on March 22, 1939. She attended school in Johnsburg through the 8th grade and then attended high school in Southland. On August 18, 1959, she was united in marriage to Ernest King at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg. The couple met at the Terp Ballroom, where they enjoyed many hours of dancing. RoseMary worked for over 36 years as a nurse’s aide for Sacred Heart Care Center. She was a member of the Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. In her leisure time, she loved attending plays, movies, and loved helping people. Her greatest joy was family time and she cherished time spent with her grandkids. RoseMary was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband, Ernest King of Austin, MN; children, Bradley King of Battle Creek, MI, Jeffrey (Marie) King of Hammonton, NJ, Michelle (Jon) Ellingworth of North Mankato, MN, and Denise (Greg) Kinny of Blooming Prairie, MN; son-in-law, Greg Schaefer of Falcon Heights, MN; 13 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Julia Heimer; son, Brian in 1986; daughter, Kathleen Schaefer in 2020; 2 sisters; and 8 brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. A visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin with a rosary service starting at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Sacred Heart Care Center. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.