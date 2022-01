The Southland boys basketball team connected on 14 three-pointers as it beat Houston (0-7 overall) 89-25 on the road Tuesday.

Harrison Hanna put up 25 points for the Rebels (5-2 overall).

Southland scoring: Harrison Hanna, 25; Eli Wolff, 21; Cale Wehrenberg, 10; Gavin Nelsen, 6; Brendan Kennedy, 6; Sam Boe, 5; Jonas Wiste, 4; Andrew Timm, 4; Jake Bruggeman, 3; Ike Mullenbach, 3; Noah Bauer, 2