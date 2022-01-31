Packer wrestlers take fourth in Veldman Invite

The Austin wrestling team took fourth place out of 17 teams at the Veldman Invite in St. Paul Saturday.

The Packers had eight out of nine wrestlers finish in the top seven.

Lathan Wilson took second at 126 pounds, Brenan Winkels was second at 182, Mason Callahan was second at 195, Sam Oelfke took third at 160, Garrin Wilson took fourth at 170, Ryan Clark was sixth at 152, Garrett Clark took seventh at 152 and Jordan Salinas took seventh at 145.