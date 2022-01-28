Packer wrestlers pick up some big wins on senior night

The Austin wrestling team celebrated senior night with some exciting matches as the Packers closed the night out with a 52-30 win over Rochester Century, after falling to Coon Rapids 64-15 and losing to Mankato East 43-19 earlier in the night in a home quadrangular in Packer Gym Thursday.

Austin head coach Jacob Nelson was happy with what he saw out of his team in their last home match.

“Getting three matches in on senior night was fun. The seniors wrestled tough and every single one of them got at least one win tonight,” Nelson said. “We’ve had a good year and we’ve been wrestling competitively with teams that had beaten us by a lot in the past.”

Austin senior Garrett Clark made his last match in Packer Gym a memorable one as he used a third period takedown to get within 6-5, but soon found himself trailing 12-5 after he was taken down and near falled. Clark was able to pull off a reverse on Century’s Sam Johnston and pinned him with 1:08 left in the 152-pound match.

“I trusted my conditioning,” Clark said. “That carried me through the match.”

Clark is only in his third year as a wrestler.

“You’ve got to take it one day at a time and win those small battles so you can win the big battles,” Clark said.

Austin senior Brenan Winkels also finished off his final home match in the winner’s circle. Winkels used an early take down of Century’s Nevan de Gafferelly to go up 2-1 and he finished things off with a third period pin.

“It’s pretty emotional because wrestling’s done a lot for me. I’m pretty sad about it, but I also plan on coming back to help with this team,” Winkels said. “This year has been fun and the morale has been fun.”

Winkels took great pleasure in watching Clark win his match against Johnston.

“That was amazing,” Winkels said. “Garret’s a new guy and he’s gotten better. He was excited after that and it got me pretty happy too.”

Austin’s Mark Tamke started strong with a first period takedown of Century’s Micahel Nail at 138 pounds and he added another takedown in the second period to go up 4-0. Tamke hung on to win 11-2.

Austin senior Lathan Wilson won by forfeit against the Panthers.

The wrestlers celebrated senior night by writing thank you letters to their parents and they handed them out during the match.

“We wanted to thank the parents for all of the time that they put in. I don’t know what they wrote and that’s between them and their parents, but I hope it was heartfelt,” Nelson said.

Austin 52, Century 30

106: Joel Thwang (A) pinned Keegan Thoma (C) (1:00)

113: Gabrien Callies (C) pinned Will Mullenbach (A) (:23)

120: Cooper Sheeran (C) won by forfeit

126: Lathan Wilson (A) won by forfeit

132: Chris Garcia-Lara (C) pinned Matihas Rodriguez (A) (3:51)

138: Mark Tamke (A) 11-2 maj. dec. over Michael Nail (C)

145: Isaac Douangdy (C) pinned Jordan Salinas (A) (2:15)

152: Garrett Clark (A) pinned Sam Johnston (C) (4:52)

160: Sam Oehlfke (A) pinned Samuel Jack (C) (2:19)

170: Garrin Wilson (A) won by forfeit

182: Brenan Winkels (A) pinned Nevan de Gafferelly (C) (3:11)

195: Mason Callahan (A) pinned Nathan Miller (C) (3:40)

220: Hunter Tapia (A) won by forfeit

285: Robert Falk (C) won by forfeit

Mankato East 43, Austin 19

106: Joel Thwang (A) 10-0 dec. over Jackson Stensrud (M)

113: Jackson Buboltz (M) pinned Will Mullenbach (A) (3:08)

120: David Humng Twak (A) pinned Anthony Vecker (C) (1:35)

126: Lathan Wilson (A) won by forfeit

132: Bennett Blom (M) 10-2 dec. over Mathias Rodriguez (A)

138: Luke Schotters (M) 5-1 dec. over Mark Tamke (A)

145: Ben Glowgowski (M) 6-1 dec. over Jordan Salinas (A)

152: Max Morgan (M) 6-2 dec. over Ryan Clark (A)

160: Cael Willaert (M) 4-3 dec. over Sam Oelfke (A)

170: Brian Thilges (M) pinned Garrin Wilson (A) (1:41

182: Brenan Winkels (A) 8-2 dec. over Brady Hoffner (M)

195: Nate Drumm (M) pinned Mason Callahan (A) (5:41)

220: Hayden Peach (M) 6-3 dec. over Hunter Tapia (A)

285: Wyatt Rodriguez (M) won by forfeit

Coon Rapids 64, Austin 15

106: Jack Bridenstine (CR) 16-7 dec. over Joel Thwang (A)

113: Jadyden Caffery (CR) pinned Will Mullenbach (A) (1:06)

120: Jaden Lilly (CR) won by forfeit

126: Lathan Wilson (A) pinned Tyler Her (CR) 3:48

132: Gilbert Kostuck (CR) pinned Mathias Rodriguez (A) (:58)

138: Mark Tamke (A) 6-3 dec. over Tim Horst (CR)

145: Jordan Salinas (A) pinned Mason Ross (CR)

152: Israel Modimba (CR) pinned Ryan Clark (A) (1:52

160: Carter Skradski pinned Sam Oelfke (A) (4:51)

170: Hunter Allen (CR) pinned Garrin Wilson (A) (5:29)

182: David Geebli (CR) pinned Brenan Winkels (A) (:21)

195: Kennhy Wells (CR) pinned Mason Callahan (A) 1:48

220: Octavian Podubnil (CR) won by forfeit

285: Hayden Skillings (CR) won by forfeit