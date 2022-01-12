Packer gymnasts split a home dual
January 12, 2022
The Austin gymnastics team beat Red Wing 128.575-121.75 and it lost to Winona 134.625 in the Austin YMCA Tuesday.
Kiki Rodriguez took second in the All-Around against Red Wing and Reese Norton was first in beam against Winona.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Austin 128.575, RW 121.75
All-Around: Kiki Rodriguez (second, 32.2); Katelynn Klouse (fourth, 31.35); Hannah Fritz (fifth, 31.3)
Vault: Kate Oelfke (third, 8.725); Audra Schmitt (fourth, 8.15); Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 8.15); Hannah Fritz, 8.125)
Bars: Katelynn Klouse (first, 7.975); Kate Oehlfke (second, 7.575)
Beam: Reese Norton (second, 8.5); Kiki Rodriguez (fifth, 8.05)
Floor: Hannah Fritz (second, 8.775); Kiki Rodriguez (third, 8.425); Reese Norton (fourth, 8.125)
Winona 134.625, Austin 128.575
All-Around: Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 32.2); Katelynn Klouse (fifth, 31.35)
Vault: Katelynn Klouse (fourth, 7.975)
Beam: Reese Norton (first, 8.5); Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 8.05); Katelynn Klouse (fifth, 8.025)
Floor: Hannah Fritz (second, 8.775); Kiki Rodriguez (fifth, 8.425)