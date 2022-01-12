Packer gymnasts split a home dual

The Austin gymnastics team beat Red Wing 128.575-121.75 and it lost to Winona 134.625 in the Austin YMCA Tuesday.

Kiki Rodriguez took second in the All-Around against Red Wing and Reese Norton was first in beam against Winona.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Austin 128.575, RW 121.75

All-Around: Kiki Rodriguez (second, 32.2); Katelynn Klouse (fourth, 31.35); Hannah Fritz (fifth, 31.3)

Vault: Kate Oelfke (third, 8.725); Audra Schmitt (fourth, 8.15); Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 8.15); Hannah Fritz, 8.125)

Bars: Katelynn Klouse (first, 7.975); Kate Oehlfke (second, 7.575)

Beam: Reese Norton (second, 8.5); Kiki Rodriguez (fifth, 8.05)

Floor: Hannah Fritz (second, 8.775); Kiki Rodriguez (third, 8.425); Reese Norton (fourth, 8.125)

Winona 134.625, Austin 128.575

All-Around: Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 32.2); Katelynn Klouse (fifth, 31.35)

Vault: Katelynn Klouse (fourth, 7.975)

Beam: Reese Norton (first, 8.5); Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 8.05); Katelynn Klouse (fifth, 8.025)

Floor: Hannah Fritz (second, 8.775); Kiki Rodriguez (fifth, 8.425)