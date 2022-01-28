Packer boys swimmers top Wingers

The Austin boys swimming and diving team beat Red Wing 95-87 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Kenny Cabeen won the 100-yard freestyle for the Packers and Lucas Myers took first in the Lucas Myers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (first, 1:47.24); Kyle Mayer, Carter Holt, Lucas Myers, Hunter Peters (third, 1:59.70)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (second, 2:06.52); Noah Holt (fourth, 2:17.67); Thomas Asmus (fifth, 2:19.73)

200-individual medley: Kenny Cabeen (second, 2:27.02); Lucas Myers (third, 2:29.26)

50-freestyle: Matthew Grush (second, 24.90); Joey Hilkin (fourth, 25.95); Jackson Barry (sixth, 27.59)

Diving: Isaiah Cabeen (third, 138.50)

100-butterfly: Winston Walkup (second, 59.10); Joey Hilkin (third, 1:00.59); Carter Holt (fifth, 1:12.35)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 51.01); Matthew Grush (second, 54.86); Kyle Mayer (fifth, 58.25)

500-freestyle: Lucas Myers (first, 5:59.12); Thomas Asmus (third, 6:22.67); Noah Holt (fourth, 6:36.34)

200-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Zach Evenson, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush (second, 1:39.00); Jackson Barry, Carter Holt, Thomas Asmus, Noah Holt (fourth, 1:51.62)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (first, 58.40); Zach Evenson (third, 1:07.29); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 1:09.88)

100-breaststroke: Jackson Barry (second, 1:11.53); Carter Holt (fourth, 1:18.33); Hunter Peters (fifth, 1:20.43)

400-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Lucas Myers, Zach Evenson, Matthew Grush (first, 3:42.40); Kyle Mayer, Thomas Asmus, Noah Holt, Hunter Peters (third, 4:17.05)