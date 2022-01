The Austin boys basketball team beat Faribault (1-8 overall) 75-55 on the road Tuesday.

Cham Okey had 17 points and three steals for Austin (6-6 overall) and Gage Manahan posted 15 points, seven assists and six steals.

Austin scoring: Cham Okey, 17; Gage Manahan, 15; Jack Lang, 9; Victor Idris, 8; Manny Guy, 8; Buai Duop, 6; Kaden Murely, 4; Jared Lillemon, 3; Othow Gari, 3; Ater Manyuon, 2