Pack sets record as Vikings down Triton

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Triton (3-5 overall) 66-51 in Hayfield Friday.

Ethan Pack scored 17 points and he has now set a Hayfield record by hitting a three-pointer in 30 straight games.

The record was shared by Hayfield grads Bobbie Stephens and Tanner Kramer.

Isaac Matti had 19 for the Vikings (10-1 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 19; Ethan Pack, 17; Zander Jacobson, 13; Easton Fritcher, 8; Kobe Foster, 6; Karver Heydt, 3