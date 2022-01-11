Our Opinion: Take advantage of outdoor opportunity

This weekend is the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend, the winter version of the DNR’s popular summer event.

If you haven’t taken advantage of these opportunities before, we encourage you to take your kiddo and hit the ice.

Each year, the DNR provides several opportunities to get out and take advantage of our outdoor resources, either for free or for a reduced rate. Minnesota is rich in natural resources from fishing to hunting, hiking and biking and for most these are incredibly easy to take part in.

Our state is a beautiful chunk of real estate from prairie to deep forests, and when you can literally walk out of your back door to enjoy them, it’s a boon to be taken advantage of.

This weekend is a free opportunity. Anybody with a child 15 years old or younger can fish for free. Taken with the fact that those 15 and younger can fish free all year long, it equates to a marvelous opportunity to not only get outside, but to enjoy time with family and friends.

So grab your tackle, grab your fishing pole and so long as the ice is thick and stable, get on out there and enjoy the weekend.