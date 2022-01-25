Our opinion: Get involved in the caucuses

This year’s election cycle will officially begin on Tuesday, Feb.1 with the statewide caucuses, and there’s plenty to contemplate this year, including a reelection bid by Gov. Tim Walz.

But that will all come in good time. This piece is to stress out how important the caucuses are.

On the surface, it might be easy to skim past the event. Aside from the picking of delegates for the county conventions, the entire process may seem like nothing more than talking. But, if you feel that way you’re not looking close enough and you certainly are likely to miss out on an important process.

Caucuses are politics in its most pure form. It’s here, at the grassroots level, that platforms find their beginnings. Resolutions are discussed and straw polls are taken, all in an effort to organize the parties on which direction it should take during the election cycle.

More importantly, this is where you go to have your voice heard. This is the moment that you can stake a claim in this very important political process.

Add your voice to the mix on Feb. 1 by attending the caucuses.

Mower County DFL Precinct Caucus

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1 (Registration at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: Riverland Community College in Austin.

Notes: All participants and guests must follow these COVID-19 practices.

• Where a fitted mask over the nose and mouth, even while speaking.

• Socially distance when possible.

• Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or COVID-19 negative test.

A non-attendee form is available on the Minnesota DFL site for those who cannot or do not wish to attend in person.

Contact Nancy Bakke-McGonigle, Mower DFL vice-chair at 507-438-7916 or nanabakke5@gmail.com with questions concerning the caucus on Feb. 1.

Mower County Republican Caucus

When: 7 p.m., Feb. 1

Where: Residents of eastern Mower County: Grand Meadow Public School; residents of western Mower County: Ellis Middle School.

Contact Brian Thiel at 1-507-598-0216 or 1-507-219-1774 for the caucus in Grand Meadow and Dennis Schminke at 1-507-219-1299 for the caucus in Austin.

Notes: Because Austin’s meeting is at Ellis Middle School, policy for the school district must be followed. For more information on APS’ current policy: www.austin.k12.mn.us/district-resources/covid-19-information.