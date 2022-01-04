Monica J. Eastburn-Waltz, 70

Monica Joy Eastburn-Waltz, age 70, of Austin, Minnesota, formerly of Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at her residence – Our House Memory Care in Austin. Monica was born on January 10, 1951, in Austin, Minnesota, to Russell Eastburn and Vickie (Borgesen) Eastburn. Monica attended Austin High School and Austin Vo-Tech Institute. She worked in Owatonna as a Bindery Technician for over twenty years. She enjoyed music (especially The Beatles), supported live local bands and theatre. She never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. Monica was passionate about dogs, loved her family and was a proud hippie.

Survived by sister, Kristine (Russell Tuchek); brother-in-law, Gary Loecher; sister-in-law, Marie Eastburn; biological son, Michael Loeding (Charles Colosimo); son, Kevin Eastburn (Maryann); son, Thomas Waltz; grandchildren, Justin Loeding, Miranda (Shane Orr), Jordan (Mike Orlando) and three (3) great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, Russell; mother, Vickie; sister, Lynette; brother, Russell; former husband, Mark Waltz; grandchild, Nicholas Loeding.

A memorial gathering for Monica will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.