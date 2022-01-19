MnDOT, MDA to host virtual public session on Clean Fuel Standard

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will host a public session to explore ways to reduce the impacts of climate change through a Minnesota Clean Fuel Standard (CFS).

In October 2021, the Walz administration directed state agencies to determine if and how Minnesota should move forward with a CFS. The upcoming virtual session is 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

MnDOT and the MDA are engaging stakeholders and listening to the public as a key part of that process. The state’s goals through this process including identifying action steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, create new jobs, attract new economic investments, and reduce air and water pollution in both urban and rural communities.

For more information about a Clean Fuel Standard and links to access the public meetings, visit MnDOT’s website.