Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 15-17

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is this Jan. 15-17.

During the weekend, Minnesota residents can go ice fishing for free if they are fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

“Ice fishing is lots of fun for kids and adults alike. There’s nothing quite like making your way onto a frozen lake, drilling a hole through the ice and catching fish,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “If you’re interested in giving ice fishing a try, learning the basics is really doable. We have helpful information on our website to get you started.”

Check the DNR’s learn to ice fish page (dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish.html) for more information about ice fishing.

Additionally, anyone interested in learning about ice fishing for panfish is invited to a free DNR webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at noon. Scott Mackenthun, a DNR area fisheries supervisor, will discuss tips and techniques anglers can use to have fun catching sunfish, crappie and perch. Registration is required. More information, including how to register, is available on the DNR outdoor skills and stewardship page (dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach).

Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit the DNR ice safety page (mndnr.gov/icesafety) for ice safety guidelines.