Minnesota US Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Hagedorn, a Republican who represents a large swath of southern Minnesota, said in a statement that he got the test result Monday night. The 59-year-old said he has been vaccinated and is experiencing “very mild symptoms.” But he acknowledged that his doctors are concerned because he’s fighting kidney cancer.

“Given my current circumstances and treatment for kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution to ensure a complete recovery and have requested that I receive observation and treatment at the Mayo Clinic,” Hagedorn said in a statement. “I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington.”

Hagedorn announced in July that he had suffered a recurrence of his stage IV kidney cancer. He was first diagnosed in February 2019, shortly after taking office for his first term. Hagedorn is the son of former congressman Tom Hagedorn, who represented some of the same territory from 1975-83.