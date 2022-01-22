Minnesota Department of Ag hosting Industrial Hemp Production Forum

Published 7:03 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

By Daily Herald

The half-day virtual forum is free to attend

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting its 2022 Industrial Hemp Production Forum from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The half-day virtual event is designed for anyone interested in hemp and hemp production. It is free to attend.

Forum topics include updates on the MDA’s hemp licensing requirements, the new inspection requirements for those processing raw hemp from the field, and opportunities in fiber production.

This year will be the second year Minnesota will operate under a federally approved state plan that governs hemp production and regulation. The state previously worked under a hemp pilot program from 2016-2020.

For more information on the 2022 Industrial Hemp Production Forum and to register, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/hempforum2022.

