Meet The Hormel Institute’s 2022 Paint the Town Pink Ambassador

Cheryl Constancio is an Austin native and breast cancer survivor

The Hormel Institute is excited to introduce the 2022 Paint the Town Pink (PTTP) Ambassador, Cheryl Constancio. The PTTP Ambassador serves as a spokesperson for PTTP, sharing their personal experience with cancer.

“Our PTTP ambassadors really embody the ‘why’ of Paint the Town Pink,” said Gail Dennison, The Hormel Institute’s Director of Development and External Relations. “By telling their stories, the ambassadors help us convey how important cancer research is.”

Constancio is an Austin native who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2009. After a little more than a year of grueling treatments, Constancio beat the disease.

“I believe what got me through this journey was my faith, my attitude, and a strong support System,” Constancio said.

Constancio is thrilled to be the 2022 PTTP Ambassador. She hopes to bring awareness to the research happening at The Hormel Institute and to help others who are going through their own battle with cancer.

“No matter your story, no matter how you get through your journey, we all have the same goal: To kick cancer’s butt. Don’t ever throw in the towel, don’t ever give up,” she said.

Since it started in 2011, Paint the Town Pink has raised more than $2 million for cancer research at The Hormel Institute. For a list of all the 2022 PTTP events, visit https://pttp.hi.umn.edu/.

Look for full profile of Constancio’s journey in the special Paint the Town Pink supplement coming in the Wednesday, Jan. 26 edition of the Austin Daily Herald

Additional Information: Business After Hours at The Hormel Institute has been rescheduled for March 8. More information will be coming soon. The event serves as a kick-off for PTTP but had to be postponed this year because of the rise of covid cases. It will now serve as a wrap-up event for PTTP.

Past PTTP Ambassadors:

2021 – Dr. Rebecca Morris

2020 – 10th Anniversary – All Past Ambassadors

2019 – Maegan Siebe

2018 – Cheri Krejci

2017 – Debbie Retterath

2016 – Darci Buchan and Kelly Joseph

2015 – Susan Ryks

2014 – Stephanie Blaser

2013 – Barbara Nelson (Passed away in 2013)

2012 – Michele Fimon

2011 – Renee Anderson