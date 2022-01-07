Medford takes down BP girls

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team lost to Medford 47-41 in BP Thursday.

Haven Carlson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Awesome Blossoms (5-5 overall).

“The big story of the game was we struggled to put the ball in the hoop,” BP head coach John Bruns said. “We got plenty of opportunities around the rim, but the ball just would not go in for us. Additionally, we missed way too many free throws.”

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 12; Haven Carlson, 12; Anna Pauly, 5; Shawntee Snyder, 4; Chloe McCarthy, 4; Addison Doocy, 2; Macy Lembke, 2