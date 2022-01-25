Lyle-Pacelli boys hold off Rebels

Published 10:05 pm Monday, January 24, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team prevailed with a 65-61 win over Southland in Pacelli Gym Monday.

Buay Koak finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for LP (12-2 overall).

Eli Wolff put up 22 for the Rebels (8-3 overall).

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 22; Jake Truckenmiller, 17; Mac Nelson, 14; Trey Anderson, 7; David Christianson, 4; Hunter Bauer, 1

Southland scoring: Eli Wolff, 22; Harrison Hanna, 21; Brendan Kennedy, 13; Gavin Nelsen, 5

