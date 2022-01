The Austin boys hockey team lost to Rochester Lourdes (9-4 overall) 9-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Aidan Pepper scored in the first period to tie the game at 1-1 for the Packers, but Austin finished with just 17 shots on goal.

Ehtan Knox stopped 20 of 26 shots for Austin (0-6 overall) and Daran Plunkett stopped 31 of 34 shots.