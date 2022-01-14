Letter to the Editor: Thanking a kind soul

I must give a big “thank you” to a very generous lady who helped me recently.

A few days ago I was at Aldi’s check-out after finishing grocery shopping. The clerk tried several times, but the machine would not accept my debit card. I didn’t have enough cash with me to pay the bill. As I was digging for my checkbook, the clerk said, “You’re okay. She paid for it.” She pointed to the lady next in line, who gave me a big smile and said, “Happy New Year.”

Intending to write a check to reimburse her, I asked for her name. She wouldn’t give it to me. Instead, she accepted only a big hug.

I hope she reads this and knows how much I appreciated what she did. Remembering her kindness will remind me to “pay it forward” more often.

Roma Samuelson

Austin, MN