Letter to the Editor: Thank you from the family of Albert ‘Bud’ Higgins

The Thursday, Dec. 9 plaque dedication at the Ellis School commemorating the years of Bud Higgins coaching the Packer’s swimming and diving team was very special to us and we are sure he is smiling from above!

It was great to see that the Packers swimming and diving torch is in very good hands and the pool continues to be a spectacular venue.

The Higgins family heartfelt gratitude goes to everyone who attended and those who were instrumental in the naming of the pool. Special thanks goes to: the Alumni Committee for a wonderfully thoughtful presentation (with special recognition of Jean McDermott who worked closely with our family); Ellis Middle School Principal Jessica Cabeen’s kind words; Head Coach Ryan Kelly, his coaching staff and the team of swimmers and divers; Austin School Board members in 2013 for naming the pool in honor of Bud; former Packer swimmer Jimmy Fisher who initiated the process to name the pool and raise funds for the outdoor lettering; and former joint Austin-Albert Lee swim club AAU swimmer Jim Wendorff’s meaningful and heartfelt comments.

Most importantly, the scarlet and white Swimming and Diving team brought home a victory versus the Albert Lea Tigers after the unveiling presentation!

Take good care everyone!

Carolyne Higgins and Family