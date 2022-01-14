Letter to the Editor: Get involved in the process and attend caucuses

What are caucuses? Why should I attend my caucus? Caucus is simply a gathering of people from your neighborhood and community that get together every two years to discuss current issues, values, and where you can get started in being involved in the political process. And it is for those reasons that you should attend!

Get involved, I’m so glad I did (Don’t worry if you’re nervous or scared to get involved I was and now I really enjoy being involved). It’s your opportunity to make a difference, to have your voice heard.

If you have never attended caucus, this is your opportunity to see what goes on and be a part of the solution. This year, at the Republican caucus, there will be a straw poll for the statewide candidates to determine the preferred candidates among the grassroot activists of the party. You can be a part of this. Your vote in the straw poll matters.

At caucus, every attendee (that is at least 18 years old and a Mower County Resident if you’re under 18 you can still participate as an observer) will have the opportunity to vote in the straw poll. I strongly encourage you to vote for Paul Gazelka for governor in the straw poll. Paul has fought to protect our values and will continue to do so as governor of Minnesota.

To find out more, please visit his website: gazelkaforgovernor.com.

Attend caucus on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at either Ellis Middle School or Grand Meadow Public Schools for Mower County Residents. Check the link below to go to the right location and let your voice be heard in the straw poll and in the political process. To find your caucus location, go to: caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us

Emma Palmer

Albert Lea, MN