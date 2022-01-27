Leonard D. (Len) Harber, 90 of Lake Shore, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at Senior Class Care Community in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

Len was born in Austin, Minnesota on December 3, 1931 to Leonard L. and Gertrude Harber. Len was the oldest of five children and graduated from Austin High in 1950. In 1952, he married Elaine Sayles and raised three children, Brenda, Bryan, and Steven.

Len was a man with multiple talents and interests. As a young man, he worked for his father selling insurance, real estate, and building houses. In 1956, he and Elaine started their own business, City Concrete Company, and as his family grew, the business grew with them. He enjoyed a successful career working with concrete for 40 years where his motto was, “Give them their money’s worth. ”

Len loved a variety of outdoor activities which he shared with his family and numerous friends. He had many memorable fishing escapades with his father-in-law Carleton Sayles and he cherished his trips to Alaska with his children and grandchildren. In his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, building projects and spending time with Elaine at their lake home.

Leonard is survived by his wife Elaine; children: Brenda (Steve) Sorenson, Bryan (Lorna) Harber, Steven (Lynn) Harber; five grandchildren: Jon (Rachel) Krejci, Lori (Dain) Schultz, Chris (Ali) Harber, Audrey (Jordan) Wermager, and Mark (Mallory) Harber. He was blessed with nine great grandchildren: Olivia, Joseph, Lily, Claire, Molly, Sullivan, Phillip, Brady and Brooklyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and Gertrude; siblings: Ronald Harber, Barbara Lillquist, David Harber, James Harber and Elaine’s parents Carleton and Helen Sayles.

The family extends a special thank you to Senior Class Community of Pequot Lakes and St Croix Hospice for their loving and tender care. “Toodle loo.”

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 5th from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin.

Memorials in Len’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.