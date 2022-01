Drew Kittelson had a monster game in the paint as the Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team beat United South Central 70-64 in BP Friday.

Kittelson finished with 25 points and 24 rebounds for BP.

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 24; Colin Jordison, 21; Zach Hein, 11; Brady Kittelson, 4; Payton Frosted, 4; Garret Farr, 3; David Kartes, 2