The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team outlasted Medford 68-67 on the road Thursday night.

Drew Kittelson had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Awesome Blossoms (2-5 overall) and Zach Hein added 16 points and nine rebounds.

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 28; Zach Hein, 16; Colin Jordison, 11; Payton Frosted, 6; Brady Kittelson, 5; Garret Farr, 2