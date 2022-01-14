Kevin Nelson: Outdoor ice is open to skating; watch for groomed skiing trails

Outdoor rinks were skateable at Kaufmann and Skinner’s Hill this past week. Thawing temperatures deteriorated conditions on the man-made rinks (versus the pond), but the rinks will be re-built as conditions and staffing allow in the coming days. Ground rinks have also been started at both South Grove and Sherman with hopes that temperatures will hold to keep them sustainable for several weeks. Warming houses will be open at Kaufmann and Skinner’s Hill as staffing and conditions permit. Please check to make certain that they are open/staffed prior to leaving kids at the sites. Note: There may be unstaffed hours in the warming houses (a common occurrence in various communities), but they will not remain open overnight.

The snow will make for good sledding at Skinner’s Hill and cross-country skiing at Jay C. Hormel Nature Center as well. Once there is enough snow on the trails, the grooming will begin. The base created by this most recent (mid-January) snowfall should help considerably. The Interpretive Center is set up, and staff are prepared for ski rentals.

Enjoy your parks!