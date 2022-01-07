Keith C. Price, 90

Keith Clarence Price 90, was born December 2, 1931, in Austin, MN and passed away in the loving arms of his bride Rosemary (Carey) Price Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Keith was the father of 6 sons and 7 daughters. He had 72 grandchildren, 86 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren (181 in all). His favorite time with his family was always Christmas, and there were never too many in the house. Keith admitted his greatest weakness was, “going a little crazy at Christmas.”

He met Rosemary in the mid 1940’s, when she came to buy an Almond Joy candy bar at the old Fox Hotel in Austin, where Keith worked as a bell hop while in high school. They were united in the sacrament of Holy Matrimony on Thanksgiving Day 1948.

Born during the Great Depression, he was a student at Austin’s Central High School through World War II until he began his first career at Hormel Foods, where he was employed for 37 years, including a decade “lugging beef,” which was essential to building his reputation as the strongest man who ever lived. This title is how he is known to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

After retiring from Hormel Foods, he spent 28 years working in Adams, MN, at the Group Home, the Mower County Housing Authority, and as caretaker of St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. He was elected Mayor of Rose Creek from 1997-1999.

He is remembered by his brothers, numerous nieces and nephews, friends and all who knew him, as someone who never tired of working for others, whether he was painting someone’s house or making homemade pizza for his kids and grandkids. He was instrumental in providing two beautiful homes for his family. Even after losing his leg 12 years ago, it never slowed him down. In his 70’s, he spent time mowing lawns and removing snow for his neighbors in Rose Creek.

He was also known for having a quick wit and joyous sense of humor; never missing a beat when it was time for a punch line.

As a father, he loved to pray to St. Joseph. His love of Jesus and Mother Mary was unmistakable to anyone who ever met him. His desire to go to Heaven and spend eternity with his beloved youngest son and four grandchildren (who preceded him in death) was a character trait that was never missing from his personality.

Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Gladys Price, sister, LaVonne “Bubbles” Buttshaw; and three brothers, Duane Price, Paul Price and Clayton Price, his son Joseph Keith, granddaughters Kelli Michelle Knee and Bridget Rose Brantner, grandsons Joseph Lewison and Michael Wayne Peterson.

Keith will be forever remembered and dearly missed by his devoted bride Rosemary, their children, Rosemary (Ronnie) Jepson of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Jim (Betty) Price of Onamia, Kathy (Gary) Tapp of Ellsworth, Wis., Teresa (Todd) Gadient of Red Wing, Maria (Lee) Schultz of Lake City, Tom (Tami) Price of Alden, Brian (Shirley) Price of Detroit Lakes, Gina (Wayne) Peterson of Eden Prairie, Anthony (Maria) Price of St. Anthony, Andrew (Natalie) Price of Kasson, Mary (Jon) Lewison of Rose Creek and Anne (Mike) Bauer of Rose Creek; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; siblings Emery (Norma) Price of Lyle, MN and Gary (Orpha) Price of AZ., and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend visitation at Mayer Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12th. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 13 th, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Rose Creek. Burial will take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com